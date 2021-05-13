See what summer has in store

Summer is here, and we’re seeing hopeful signs of a return to some of our favorite seasonal activities: long summer days for hiking Picnic Point, evenings with friends at Memorial Union Terrace and weekends spent shopping (and eating) our way down State Street.

UW–Madison Summer Term has plenty to offer this summer, too. Whether you’re on campus or learning remotely, UW–Madison Summer Term has you covered with more than 1,000 courses — hundreds of them available online — to keep you moving forward on your academic journey and get closer to graduation.

Summer is a great time to take a popular course, work on a challenging subject or take a pre-req for grad school. And with so many sessions and online courses to choose from, you’ll still have plenty of time for work, family and fun, no matter where you’re spending your summer.

Over the coming months, we’ll be sharing stories of unique summer courses and internships as well as resources to help make your semester a success. We’ll also share stories of students who are making the most of their Summer Term, both in person and online. We hope these stories serve as a source of inspiration and education.

Here to kick off our student stories, Savannah, Luke, Micah and Vivian share their goals for Summer Term 2021 — and what they’re most excited about.

Diving into her major

Rising junior Savannah Peterson will take Biochemistry 501 online this summer to make up for a course she had to drop during the spring semester and help keep her on track to graduate on time. “I am a declared biochemistry major but have not taken any biochemistry courses yet,” she explains. “I look forward to finally diving into a topic I have a huge interest and passion for.”

Fitting it all together

Luke Manietta, a rising sophomore from Illinois, has a busy summer on tap, including Spanish 361, which he’ll take online from Madison. He says the quality of his academic work improves when he’s able to devote part of his summer to a challenging course. “I am planning on working in a lab here at UW as well as studying for the MCAT this summer,” he says. “Taking an asynchronous online class really fits into my schedule well.”

Focusing on French

A spring semester internship with U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore gave senior Micah Orange valuable experience in government, but it didn’t leave much time to devote to her French certificate. She’s taking French 312 online this summer to get up to speed: “I am excited for French 312 because I know the content will work to help me strengthen my foundations before I pursue more advanced French coursework in the fall.”

Making time to travel

Vivian Phan will be a junior in the fall, but she’s already thinking ahead to her senior year, when she plans to study abroad. Taking Psych 225 and Psych 532 online this summer will help her lighten her senior year course load while giving her time to enjoy other perks of the season. “Summer Term courses [allow me to] work, travel and volunteer while taking classes online. I look forward to being on campus this summer, finding more research opportunities and spending more time with family and friends.”

Stay tuned to The Weekly for more summer stories. In the meantime, have a productive, safe and successful Summer Term!

Summer Term’s first session begins May 17, but it’s not too late to enroll in summer courses. Open the Student Center module in MyUW to start the process. For updated information and resources as you embark on Summer Term, see the UW–Madison COVID-19 response page for students.